Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 413,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,171. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

