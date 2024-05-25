Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.96

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $9.98. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 10,191 shares traded.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.57% and a return on equity of 75.36%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,099 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 2.26% of Mesa Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

