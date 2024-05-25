Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Abrams Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 216,924 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 7.8% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $251,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 677,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total value of $37,416,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total value of $37,416,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 886,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,582,433. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.22. 12,012,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,476,635. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $484.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

