Mina Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $963.84 million and approximately $33.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,162,600,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,254,173 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,162,386,892.8400393 with 1,109,855,845.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83890671 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $25,196,877.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

