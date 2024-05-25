Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Moderna by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,981,931 shares in the company, valued at $312,292,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,981,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,292,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,209 shares of company stock valued at $20,951,971 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $166.61. 5,052,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,591. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

