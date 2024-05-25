Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) COO James Woys Sells 10,000 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.13. The stock had a trading volume of 392,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.20. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,422,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

