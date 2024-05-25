Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.55

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $175.55 and last traded at $175.55, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.97.
Moog Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.32. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $930.30 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.81%.
Moog Dividend Announcement
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
