Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Down 0.4%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.45 and last traded at $50.58. 39,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $784.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

