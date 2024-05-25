Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading Down 2.3%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

