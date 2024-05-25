Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 6.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.10. 430,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,043,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.