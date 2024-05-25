Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Up 4.6%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.51. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Mulvihill S Split Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Mulvihill S Split Company Profile

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

