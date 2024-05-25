Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Buys £11,400 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,489.07).
Naked Wines Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.32. The company has a market cap of £45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -157.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89. Naked Wines plc has a 1 year low of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.53).
Naked Wines Company Profile
