Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Buys £11,400 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,489.07).

Naked Wines Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.32. The company has a market cap of £45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -157.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89. Naked Wines plc has a 1 year low of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.53).

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

