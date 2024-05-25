Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.90 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $168.91 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,195.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.63 or 0.00711941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00122753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00203819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00092215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

