Napco Security Technologies’ (NSSC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 633,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,746. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

