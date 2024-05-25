Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $89,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.51. The stock had a trading volume of 652,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,859. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $110.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

