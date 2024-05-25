National Bankshares Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDE. Desjardins cut shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.77.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. The company had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 earnings per share for the current year.
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
