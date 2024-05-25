Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

