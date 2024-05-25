Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,721 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,780 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

