Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.08. The company had a trading volume of 141,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,152. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.16.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

