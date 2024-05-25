Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the third quarter worth about $286,000.

JANW stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $412.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.39. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

