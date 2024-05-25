Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,109 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23,562.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 113,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 112,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 48,821 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $610,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,045. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $62.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.