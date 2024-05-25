Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 181 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,479,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 285,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

