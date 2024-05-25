Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 6,389 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 316.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.69. 2,360,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.