Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $222.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,205. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

