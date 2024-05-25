Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE NGS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

