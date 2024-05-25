NEAR Protocol Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $8.15 or 0.00011787 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.80 billion and approximately $420.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00055039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,192,460,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,215,582 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,192,366,246 with 1,079,046,829 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.98269639 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $524,222,790.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

