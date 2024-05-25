Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

AMPH opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,145. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

