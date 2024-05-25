Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

comScore Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. comScore has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($7.49). comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 118,127 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

