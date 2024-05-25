Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Shares Up 12.5%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 79,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 44,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.

