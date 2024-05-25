New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.76.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$3.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2190332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

