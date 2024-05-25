Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 145.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,780 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.16% of Newmark Group worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Newmark Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

NMRK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,352. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

