NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 151,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,440. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $937.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. BOKF NA raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

