Nexxen International’s (NEXN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NEXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nexxen International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

