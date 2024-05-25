Nexxen International’s (NEXN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXNFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NEXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nexxen International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

