NFT Achieves Market Capitalization of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,170.23 or 1.00017167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00109196 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003639 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.