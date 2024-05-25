NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4,687.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in NIKE by 7.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $60,469,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.0% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 65,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

