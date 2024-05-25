NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $52,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

NKE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. 6,937,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,322,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

