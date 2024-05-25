Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 39,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 567.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3,339.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,867,000 after acquiring an additional 791,799 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 48.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,113,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock worth $812,239,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.