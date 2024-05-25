Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 315,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

