Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $320,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. 4,425,045 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

