Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 10,456 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

DIS stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550,620. The stock has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

