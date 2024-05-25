Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes $208,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,425,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,919,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

