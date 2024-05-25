NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Trading 4.5% Higher

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGNGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $1.86. 1,848,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,652,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

NKGen Biotech Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NKGen Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech stock. University of Chicago bought a new position in NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGNFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. NKGen Biotech comprises about 2.1% of University of Chicago’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. University of Chicago owned 2.51% of NKGen Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKGen Biotech Company Profile

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

