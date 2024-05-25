NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Trading 4.5% Higher

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $1.86. 1,848,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,652,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.
NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter.
NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.
