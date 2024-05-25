NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Trading 4.5% Higher

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $1.86. 1,848,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,652,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

NKGen Biotech Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech stock. University of Chicago bought a new position in NKGen Biotech, Inc. ( NYSE:NKGN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. NKGen Biotech comprises about 2.1% of University of Chicago’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. University of Chicago owned 2.51% of NKGen Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

