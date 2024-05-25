Noble Financial Comments on Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg’s FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

