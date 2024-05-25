Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,290 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $46,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 240.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.