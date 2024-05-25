Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 34,352 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 320,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

