Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,145 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $37,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

AVB stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.34. 388,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day moving average of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.