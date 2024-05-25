Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $47,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.89. 1,495,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,512. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $172.67 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.78. The company has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

