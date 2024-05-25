Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 37,336 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $55,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 202,752 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 177,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 127,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 10,419,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,358,114. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

