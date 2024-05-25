Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Shift4 Payments worth $51,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of FOUR traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. 1,564,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

