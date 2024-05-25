Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $221.62 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $221,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $807.43. 1,758,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $764.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $820.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

